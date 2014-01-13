Jan 13 West Virginia officials on Monday lifted do-not-use orders for tap water in some areas of the state affected by a chemical spill, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin told a news conference.

"The numbers we have look good," he said.

Officials had ordered some 300,000 people not to drink their tap water after as much as 7,500 gallons (28,000 liters) of an industrial chemical leaked into the Elk River on Thursday. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone)