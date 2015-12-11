CHICAGO Dec 11 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture next month will tighten regulations for field trials
of genetically modified wheat, the government said in a notice
on Friday.
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
(APHIS) said it will require developers to apply for a permit
for field trials involving biotech wheat planted on or after
Jan. 1. Since 1997, such trials have been authorized by
notification, a less stringent process.
The rule change follows the discoveries in 2013 and 2014 of
unauthorized genetically modified wheat growing in Oregon and
Montana.
Field trials of biotech wheat were never authorized at the
Oregon site, and the last authorization for a field trial at the
Montana site expired 10 years earlier.
"Using permits for field trials of GE (genetically
engineered) wheat provides an additional level of safeguarding
based on, and consistent with the biology of wheat," USDA said
in a report accompanying its notice.
"It became clear to us following the GE wheat incident in
Oregon that the detection of regulated GE wheat where it was not
authorized, had great potential to disrupt wheat markets
globally," USDA said.
With permits, USDA can require a longer period to monitor
so-called "volunteer" plants, which can emerge following the
harvest of a crop.
There is no commercially approved biotech wheat, but
Monsanto's herbicide-tolerant "Roundup Ready" wheat was near
commercialization a decade ago before the company shelved the
project amid fears that export sales would suffer.
The USDA said it authorized 572 requests for field trials of
various crops in 2014, including 21 for wheat. Most of the rest
were for corn, soy and cotton.
"Research in wheat has ramped up quite a bit in the past few
years, including trials with biotech traits," said Steve Mercer,
a spokesman for U.S. Wheat Associates, a trade group that
markets American wheat to international buyers.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)