WASHINGTON, June 14 The unapproved genetically modified wheat that was discovered sprouting in Oregon appears to have been "a single isolated incident," U.S. agricultural officials said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it has given skittish trading partners a test method to identify the wheat, which is not approved for cultivation anywhere in the world. Importers of U.S. wheat have been clamoring for a test.

The Agriculture Department said tests on other wheat grown on the Oregon farm, seed sold by a supplier to the farm and wheat from other nearby farms had all tested negative for the genetic modification developed by Monsanto Co.

The investigation continues, said USDA in a statement.