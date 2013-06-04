* Farmer doesn't know how altered wheat got in field -lawyer
* Monsanto, USDA investigate source of GMO wheat
* Company conducted field trials under "streamlined" system
By Tom Polansek and Carey Gillam
CHICAGO/KANSAS CITY June 4 The Oregon field in
which a farmer found sprouts of unauthorized genetically
modified wheat was never used to study altered varieties, a
lawyer for the grower said on Tuesday.
The farmer has "no idea" how the altered wheat made it into
his 125-acre field, said Tim Bernasek, a partner at the Portland
law firm Dunn Carney.
The disclosures heightened the mystery that has swirled
around the farm since the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
last week that the strain, modified by seed giant Monsanto Co
to tolerate treatments of weed killer, was found.
Monsanto said it had ended its research into the "Roundup
Ready" spring wheat nine years ago. At the time, there was broad
opposition from international buyers who threatened to boycott
the U.S. market. Genetically modified wheat is still not
approved for cultivation anywhere in the world.
Buyers in Asia and Europe immediately shunned U.S. wheat
purchases after the USDA revealed the discovery of the rogue
wheat in Oregon. South Korea and Japan have suspended some U.S.
wheat purchases, while the European Union said it would step up
testing.
The USDA and Monsanto are investigating but say they do not
know how widespread the presence of the unapproved wheat is.
The genetically modified wheat was found on about 1 percent
of the farmer's field and was not concentrated in a single area,
Bernasek said.
It was discovered after unwanted "volunteer" seedlings
survived when sprayed with the weed killer glyphosate, which led
to tests that identified the wheat as a Monsanto strain.
The field was planted with two varieties of seeds, called
WB-528 and Rod, that were also used on other fields that have
tested negative for the unauthorized strain, Bernasek said.
WB-528 is a variety of soft white winter wheat sold by
WestBred, which was bought by Monsanto in 2009. Rod is a variety
of soft white wheat that was released by Washington State
University in 1992.
The farmer does not want to talk to the media about his
discovery because of USDA's ongoing investigation, according to
his lawyer.
"He's confident that he did the right thing," Bernasek said.
"He's doing everything he can to work with USDA."
As investigators probe the issue, some $9 billion in U.S.
wheat exports hang in the balance. The United States, the
world's largest farm exporter, exports nearly half of its wheat
crop.
"STREAMLINED" SYSTEM
Heavy criticism has already hit Monsanto, including a
lawsuit filed Monday by a U.S. farmer who is alleging the seed
company was negligent in allowing its experimental seed to
escape its control.
Monsanto countered that its wheat development program was
"government-directed, rigorous and well-documented and audited."
The field trials were conducted under a streamlined system
known as "notification," which is more lenient than the tightly
controlled permitting process.
Under the permit process, companies must establish buffer
areas around field trial sites to help avoid contamination of
neighboring fields; to use only dedicated machinery and storage
facilities for GMO material; and train personnel. Annual
inspections are required.
Under the notification process, there are fewer field
inspections and regulators rely largely on developers like
Monsanto for evaluating and reporting the adequacy of their
controls.
Over time, more and more field trials have come under the
notification process and it now accounts for the vast majority
of field trials on biotech crops.
In light of the discovery in Oregon, USDA should assess its
review process, said U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
"This incident underscores the need for an agency review of
field-testing practices to determine how to avoid this situation
in the future," he said.
"RELIABLE CHOICE"
Foreign distrust of biotech crops and U.S. regulators'
ability to keep them separate from conventional crops has a long
history.
When Monsanto was moving to bring its biotech wheat to
market nine years ago, foreign buyers threatened to boycott all
U.S. wheat purchases rather than risk getting shipments that
contained genetic modification.
U.S. Wheat Associates, the industry organization that
markets U.S. wheat to international buyers, claims as its slogan
"The world's most reliable choice," and has worked for more than
a decade to try to assure world buyers that any release of
genetically modified wheat will be well regulated and
controlled.
But the contamination issue undermines that effort, said
Dawn Forsythe, former director of public affairs for U.S. Wheat.
"What makes this thing so devastating is it goes both
against choice and reliability," she said. "Japan and Korea and
some of the other major anti-GM countries have made assurances
to their consumers and they in turn rely on the U.S. If our
regulatory system can't deliver, then we do have a problem."