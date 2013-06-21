UPDATE 1-Freight and fridge sales: Indian economists seek GDP clues amid data doubts
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
June 21 Monsanto Co officials said Friday that continued extensive testing of U.S. soft white wheat supplies shows that the discovery of the company's unapproved, experimental genetically altered wheat in an Oregon wheat field is highly suspicious, an isolated incident that could not have happened through normal farming practices.
Company officials said more investigation is needed to determine how the genetically engineered wheat, which Monsanto said it stopped field testing in 2005, was found growing in April in the Oregon farm field.
Monsanto said Friday that testing it had conducted, in addition to testing conducted by Washington State University, should give broad assurances to foreign buyers, grain handlers and others that none of its biotech wheat, referred to by Monsanto as the "CP4 event," is mixed into commercial supplies.
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge has rejected Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters' bid to dismiss criminal insider trading charges after an FBI agent admitted to leaking details about the probe to reporters.
* Entered into option to Joint Venture Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corp concerning Liberty Bell project in Alaska