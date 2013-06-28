By James Topham and Risa Maeda
| TOKYO, June 28
TOKYO, June 28 Japan is offering to buy wheat
used for making cakes that is not the U.S. western white variety
for the first time in at least 53 years, seeking to avoid a
shortage of confectionary flour after a scare caused by
genetically modified wheat found in Oregon.
U.S. western white is a grade developed particularly for the
Japanese market and is a mixture of soft white and club white
both grown in the country's Pacific Northwest. Japan imports
around 800,000 tonnes of the grade annually.
The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer will allow
Australian premium white wheat, Canadian western-red winter
wheat, soft-red winter grain and club wheat from the United
States, to be bought during a special dealing period that closes
on July 5, Toru Hisazome, a farm ministry official in charge of
wheat trading said.
As much as 2,000 tonnes can be purchased during the period,
Hisazome added.
Shipments of the western white grade have been stopped since
last month and are not expected to restart until the conclusion
of an U.S. investigation into how a GMO strain of wheat
developed by Monsanto Co, but never put into commercial
production, was discovered growing in April.
Japan has relied on western white to make cakes and other
confectionary since at least 1960 and the country's farm
minister earlier this month sought to reassure picky consumers
about possible shortfalls of the flour.
"We believe western white is the best for making cake and
other sweets," Masaaki Kadota, executive director at the Flour
Millers Association of Japan, said, adding that it was the
ministry which made these selections.
Japan is likely to ultimately resume western white wheat
imports as mills will find it difficult substitute origins,
traders said.
"We don't expect the ban to last too long," said one
Singapore-based grains trader. "They will resume U.S. wheat
imports as mills in Japan are used to handling western white
wheat, it is not easy to switch."
SHRINKING STOCKPILE
Western white is the only grade used in cakes and for batter
for the deep fried dish tempura.
Japanese millers hold a stockpile of 2.3 months worth of
supply and 150,000 tonnes of western white was held at the end
of May, Hisazome said. He estimated between 90,000 and 100,000
tonnes of the grade was still left.
A further 70,000 tonnes loaded onto ships before the GMO
discovery was announced on May 29 is still in transit and will
be checked once a test for GMO contamination has been
established in Japan, he said.
An official at Japanese miller Nisshin Seifun Group
declined to comment on its western wheat stocks, while spokesmen
at Nippon Floor Mills and Showa Sangyo Co were
unable to immediately confirm inventories.
The three Japanese millers control about 70 percent of the
country's flour market.
Last week, Monsanto officials said that continued testing of
U.S. soft white wheat supplies showed that the presence of the
company's genetically altered wheat found in the Oregon field
were highly suspicious and an isolated incident that could not
have happened through normal farming practices.