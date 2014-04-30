COLBY, Kansas, April 29 Crop scouts on the first
day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average
yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the
state at 34.7 bushels per acre, down from 43.8 bushels a year
ago.
The tour's five-year average for the same area is also 43.8
bushels per acre.
Scouts on the tour, organized by the Wheat Quality Council,
sampled 271 fields on Tuesday between Manhattan and Colby,
Kansas. The tour is scheduled to scout fields in southwestern
Kansas on Wednesday and release a final yield forecast for the
state, the top U.S. wheat producer, on Thursday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Ken Wills)