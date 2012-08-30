WASHINGTON Aug 30 The White House said on
Thursday that it was closely studying a U.N. report that showed
Iran has possibly expanded uranium enrichment machines and
increased stockpiles of nuclear material.
"We are closely studying the details of the report, but
broadly speaking it is not surprising that Iran is continuing to
violate its obligations," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney
told reporters when asked about the U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency's quarterly report on Iran. "As the report
illustrates, we are in a position to closely observe Iran's
program," he said.
The report showed Iran has doubled the number of uranium
enrichment machines it has in an underground bunker.
Carney said the U.S. has made it clear to Iran that they
have a limited window of time to stop its atomic work and
diplomatic terms offered by the Western world will not remain
open "indefinitely."