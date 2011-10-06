(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Senate banking committee on Thursday approved labor expert Alan Krueger to serve as the top White House economist.

The Senate approved Krueger's nomination to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers on a voice vote. He must still be approved by the full Senate before he can take his post.

Krueger will play a central role in conceiving and selling President Barack Obama's efforts to spur job growth, which the president has described as a crucial challenge.

Obama's public approval ratings have tumbled amid anxiety over high unemployment and lackluster economic growth as he prepares to run for a second term in 2012.

If confirmed as CEA chairman, Krueger would be the third person to hold that post under Obama. He would take the place of Austan Goolsbee, who left the administration in August to return to a teaching job at the University of Chicago.

Krueger served in the Obama administration as a Treasury Department economist but left to teach at Princeton University.

He argued in a 1997 book that modest rises in the minimum wage improve workers' incomes but have little impact on employment rates.

He also said such increases could boost hiring, challenging conventional wisdom in economics that raising the minimum wage would lower employment, and provided rigorous academic backing for those who favored raising the minimum wage.

His expertise in labor market issues is in keeping with the administration's efforts to underscore a focus on jobs but he has also done work on the economics of education, inequality and what breeds terrorism.

Krueger argued in January 2009 for a 5 percent consumption tax that he said would boost revenues by $500 billion a year once it kicked in, and would spur spending in the meantime as consumers race to make purchases before the tax was implemented.

He acknowledged that such a course might dull economic activity, and could hit the poor harder because they spend a relatively higher share of their income than the rich. But he said once the budget position had improved, thanks to the higher revenues, the impact of the tax could be offset by reforms to corporate and income taxes.

At Treasury, Krueger was assistant secretary for economic policy and chief economist. He is also a veteran of President Bill Clinton's administration, serving as chief economist for the Department of Labor from August 1994 to August 1995. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)