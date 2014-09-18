By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, Sept 18 The U.S. government will set up
a task force and presidential advisory council to tackle the
growing threat of antibiotic resistance to national security,
setting a Feb. 15 deadline for the outlining of specific steps
to be taken, White House advisers said at a press conference on
Thursday.
The White House announced the moves in an executive order
charging the secretaries of Defense, Agriculture and Health and
Human Services to establish the task force, which will advise on
steps to preserve the effectiveness of the remaining medically
important antibiotics available to treat humans.
"This has been a problem that has been brewing for decades,"
Eric Lander, co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on
Science and Technology (PCAST), which advised the White House on
measures, said at a press conference on Thursday.
The World Health Organization and leaders of several
countries have raised concerns about antibiotic resistance in
bacteria. In the United States alone, such "super bugs,"
microbes that have mutated to be resistant to medically
important antibiotics, are annually linked to 23,000 deaths and
2 million illnesses, and up to $20 billion in direct health-care
costs.
PCAST outlined steps the federal government could take in a
78-page report released on Thursday, including offering
incentives to encourage development of new antibiotics; finding
alternatives to human-relevant antibiotics for use by livestock
producers, and greater surveillance of antibiotic use in
agriculture.
The report comes just days after two U.S. lawmakers called
for action to rein in antibiotic use in livestock, in response
to a Reuters investigation showing how top U.S. poultry
companies have been administering drugs to their flocks.
Public health officials raised concerns the government's
approach will focus more on surveillance, developing new drugs
and rolling out improved diagnostic solutions and less on
preventing resistance by reducing drug usage in livestock and by
human patients.
"The overuse of antibiotics on the farm clearly affects
human health, and substantial changes in the use of antibiotics
in agricultural settings is necessary in order to preserve this
precious resource for human medicine," said Representative
Louise Slaughter, a Democrat of New York who introduced
legislation last year that would require the disclosure of data
on antibiotic use and earlier this week urged lawmakers to
address the issue at a House subcommittee hearing on antibiotic
resistance scheduled for Friday.
"I maintain that voluntarily asking industry to change
labels is not enough to protect human health," Slaughter said in
remarks emailed to Reuters.
