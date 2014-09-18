(Updates with $20 million diagnostic prize, industry context,
report details)
By P.J. Huffstutter
Sept 18 The U.S. government will set up a task
force and presidential advisory council to tackle the growing
threat of antibiotic resistance, setting a Feb. 15 deadline for
it to outline specific steps, White House advisers said on
Thursday.
The secretaries of Defense, Agriculture and Health and Human
Services will set up the task force to advise on steps to ensure
the remaining medically important antibiotics available to treat
humans stay effective and look at their use in animal feed.
Antibiotic resistance in bacteria has led to "super bugs"
linked to 23,000 deaths and 2 million illnesses every year in
the United States, and up to $20 billion in direct health-care
costs.
The task force was part of measures in a 78-page report by
the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
(PCAST) also released on Thursday.
The PCAST report called for the federal government to double
its current spending to $900 million to track and research
antibiotic resistance; and invest another $800 million annually
to help boost commercial development of new antibiotics.
Other suggestions from PCAST included finding alternatives
to human-relevant antibiotics for use by livestock producers;
greater surveillance of antibiotic use in agriculture; and
offering incentives to encourage development of antibiotics.
The White House also announced Thursday a $20 million prize
to help develop rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests to
identify highly resistant bacterial infections.
Agriculture industry groups said some of PCAST's proposed
measures -- such as phasing out the use of use of
medically-important antibiotics to promote growth in livestock
-- are already underway.
In a statement, National Pork Producers Council president
Howard Hill said farmers "work hand-in-hand with veterinarians
to minimize the need for and use of antibiotics, particularly
antibiotics important in human medicine."
NOT AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH?
Critics said they had hoped for more aggressive steps to
curtail antibiotic use, particularly in agriculture.
"Much more follow through is needed," said Mae Wu, health
attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), in a
statement. The NRDC called for "steps to curb the overuse of
antibiotics in animals, which consume about 80 percent of the
antibiotics sold in the United States."
The White House's advisers had worked for months on the
report, which was published days after two U.S. lawmakers called
for action to rein in antibiotic use in livestock, in response
to a Reuters investigation showing how top U.S. poultry
companies have been administering drugs to their flocks.
Representative Louise Slaughter, a Democrat of New York who
introduced legislation last year that would require disclosure
of data on antibiotic use, said "substantial changes in the use
of antibiotics in agricultural settings is necessary in order to
preserve this precious resource for human medicine."
Slaughter earlier this week urged lawmakers to address the
issue at a House subcommittee hearing on antibiotic resistance
scheduled for Friday.
"We are on the very real, very frightening precipice of a
post-antibiotic era with mortality rates for infections
increasing," said Dr. Barbara Murray, president of the
Infectious Diseases Society of America, in written testimony
ahead of the hearing.
