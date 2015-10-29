CHICAGO Oct 29 The White House issued a
187-page report on Thursday designed to improve biosafety
following a series of safety breaches at federal laboratories
charged with handling dangerous pathogens such as anthrax, bird
flu and smallpox.
The report follows a sweeping review of the government's
biosafety and biosecurity practices, and includes specific
recommendations and deadlines for laboratories to improve their
practices.
It was addressed to top officials at 16 federal agencies,
including the U.S. Department of Defense, which this past July
was criticized for repeated mishandling of anthrax at a U.S.
Army laboratory in Utah.
In 2014, there were similar breaches by the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention involving anthrax and bird flu,
and the discovery of vials of smallpox from the 1950s in a
storage closet in an unsecured Food and Drug Administration lab
on the National Institutes of Health's campus in Bethesda,
Maryland.
Recommendations in the report, issued by Lisa Monaco,
assistant to the president for homeland security and
counterterrorism, and John Holdren, assistant to the president
for science and technology, stressed the need for transparency,
swift reporting of incidents, accountability to the public and
strong inventory control measures.
"These principles emphasize a commitment to protecting
Americans and the global community, and ensuring a system
designed to prevent dangerous actors from accessing or misusing
sensitive biological material," they wrote in a blog post.
While the recommendations are focused on federal agencies
that handle and transfer dangerous agents, Monaco and Holdren
said "these principles should also be applied to work that is
conducted with any biological agent that could pose a serious
threat to public health or agriculture."
Lab safety consultant Sean Kaufman of Behavioral-Based
Improvement Solutions said the recommendations offer a
"comprehensive plan" for reducing risks, but "fall extremely
short" in providing the training and development opportunities
required to change the culture of lab safety.
Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of
Public Health Laboratories, however, was pleased with the
guidelines, which include many of his group's recommendations,
including the call for greater transparency.
In the past, he said, incidents were "kept secret in the
name of national security," which prevented scientists from
learning from the mistakes of others.
"These are the things we've been asking for," Becker said,
adding that "the lab community needs to hold the federal
agencies accountable for action."
The White House also plans to hold semi-annual reviews to
ensure the recommendations are implemented.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft)