WASHINGTON Aug 9 President Barack Obama's top manufacturing adviser Ron Bloom will step down at the end of August, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Bloom oversaw the restructuring of Chrysler Group LLC (F.N) FIA.MI and General Motors (GM.N), helping restore their profitability after multibillion dollar taxpayer rescues in 2009 that saved them from collapse.

Bloom was appointed assistant to the president for manufacturing policy in September 2009.

His goal was to aid the White House in revitalizing U.S. factory jobs. But the tepid economic recovery has hobbled hiring and U.S. unemployment remains at a historically high 9.1 percent.

