(Updates with White House confirmation, Obama quote)
WASHINGTON Aug 9 President Barack Obama's top
manufacturing adviser Ron Bloom will step down at the end of
August, the White House said on Tuesday.
Bloom oversaw the restructuring of Chrysler Group LLC (F.N)
FIA.MI and General Motors (GM.N), helping restore their
profitability after multibillion dollar taxpayer rescues in
2009 that saved them from collapse.
"Ron Bloom's leadership and expertise has helped us put
America's automakers back on the road to recovery," Obama said
in a statement.
One of his final public acts was to brief the White House
press corp last month on a deal between the administration and
top automakers to lift U.S. fuel economy standards to 54.5
miles per gallon by 2025.
Bloom was appointed assistant to the president for
manufacturing policy in September 2009. His goal was to aid the
White House in revitalizing U.S. factory jobs. But the tepid
economic recovery has hobbled hiring and U.S. unemployment
remains high at 9.1 percent.
Obama frequently cites the auto rescue as evidence he is
prepared to take politically unpopular decisions to protect
U.S. manufacturers. But public anger over the bailout has
lingered, with many Americans anxious about their jobs and
struggling to make ends meet.
(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Philip Barbara)