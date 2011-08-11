ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 11 The White House said on Thursday it continued to believe European institutions could cope with their debt crisis that has hit global financial markets and it was watching the situation closely.

"It is clear that some of the turbulence we've seen here in the United States (has) been due to economic headwinds emanating from Europe," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, editing by Will Dunham)