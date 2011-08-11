Euro zone bond yields back away from multi-month highs
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 11 The White House said on Thursday it continued to believe European institutions could cope with their debt crisis that has hit global financial markets and it was watching the situation closely.
"It is clear that some of the turbulence we've seen here in the United States (has) been due to economic headwinds emanating from Europe," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, editing by Will Dunham)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.