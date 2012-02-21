Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Rising U.S. gas prices have been fueled by a number of factors in world markets, including unrest and rapid growth in emerging markets, the White House said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said recent increases in gasoline prices were "clearly the effect of a variety of factors on the global price of oil," including unrest in some parts of the world and economic growth in countries including India and China.
"The fact that this is happening only underscores the need ... to have a comprehensive energy policy," Carney told reporters.
U.S. gasoline prices jumped in January, leading overall consumer prices higher and offering a reminder of the risks energy costs pose to the economic recovery.
After rising throughout January, the national price for regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose to $3.58 a gallon in the week through last Monday, according to the Energy Information Administration. It had started the year around $3.32 a gallon. (Reporting By Laura Macinnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.