(Adds background, more Carney quotes)
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A package of job-creation
and economic growth proposals that President Barack Obama will
put before Congress will be paid for and will not breach the
legal U.S. borrowing limit, the White House said on Wednesday.
"We're not going to bust the debt ceiling," White House
press secretary Jay Carney told a news briefing.
The president will deliver a major jobs speech to a joint
session of Congress on Thursday.
Carney declined to confirm reports Obama would lay out a
$300 billion package before lawmakers, who last month backed a
$2.1 trillion increase in the U.S. debt ceiling in three steps,
after agreeing to seek spending cuts of at least that amount.
Obama "will put forward, both in his speech and supporting
material, a very detailed set of proposals to grow the economy
and create jobs," Carney said. "They will be specific, they
will be measurable, they will be paid for," he said.
Job creating proposals that lead to an increase in
government spending could potentially lift U.S. borrowing
toward the legal limit if they are large enough and not paid
for fast enough by other measures to boost revenue or curb
spending elsewhere.
(Reporting by Alister Bull, Matt Spetalnick and Laura
MacInnis; editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech)