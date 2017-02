WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The White House said on Wednesday that a package of job and growth proposals that President Barack Obama will urge Congress to enact will be paid for and will not breach the legal U.S. borrowing limit.

"We're not going to bust the debt ceiling," White House press secretary Jay Carney told a news briefing. The president will deliver a major jobs speech to a joint session of Congress on Thursday. (Reporting by Alister Bull, Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis; editing by Mohammad Zargham0