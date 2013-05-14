WASHINGTON May 14 The White House, under pressure over reports that the Department of Justice tracked Associated Press phone records, said on Tuesday that U.S. President Barack Obama strongly supports the freedom of the press.

"The president believes that the press as a rule needs to have an unfettered ability to pursue investigative journalism," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

However, Carney said the White House could not comment on the specific investigation that provoked the reported seizure of journalists' phone records. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)