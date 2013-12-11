WASHINGTON Dec 10 John Podesta, a former White
House chief of staff who is to join President Barack Obama's
team as an adviser, is recusing himself from the Keystone XL
pipeline issue, a White House aide said on Tuesday.
Podesta, who was chief of staff for former President Bill
Clinton and who founded the left-leaning Center for American
Progress think tank, will take up a post with the Obama
administration for a year, probably beginning in January, the
White House has said.
The administration has said Podesta would work on energy and
climate change issues, and with an impending decision on whether
to permit TransCanada Corp's controversial pipeline
project to proceed, it appeared that issue would be part of his
portfolio.
In a development first reported by the New Yorker, Podesta
decided to recuse himself from the issue, citing his well known
opposition to the project and the advanced stage of the review.
In discussions with White House Chief of Staff Denis
McDonough, Podesta suggested that he not work on the issue, the
aide said.
Keystone pipeline proposal has been mired in environmental
and regulatory controversy for five years.
By linking Alberta's oil sands to refiners in the Gulf
Coast, the 1,200-mile (1,900-km) Keystone XL pipeline would be a
boon to an energy patch where oil sands are abundant, but
opponents say this type of oil leads to more carbon pollution
than many other forms of crude.
Pipeline foes say that burning fossil fuels to wrench oil
sands crude from the ground will worsen climate change, and that
the $5.4 billion pipeline, which could carry up to 830,000
barrels a day of heavy crude, would only spur more production.
Supporters call it essential to U.S. energy self-sufficiency and
job creation.
The White House is expected to rule on Keystone by next
spring. Whether to allow the project to proceed is under review
at the State Department.