WASHINGTON Dec 11 John Podesta's return to the
White House could dim prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline's
approval, environmentalists said Wednesday, as the Democratic
Party elder and Keystone critic crafts policies to curb climate
change.
Podesta, who was chief of staff under President Bill
Clinton, will have the title "counselor to the president" and
chiefly advise President Barack Obama on energy and climate
change issues, the White House said this week.
In the past, Podesta has aligned himself with
environmentalist foes of TransCanada Corp's 1,200-mile
(1,900-km) pipeline that would carry 830,000 barrels a day of
oil sands crude from western Canada to the Gulf Coast.
The $5.4 billion link between Alberta oil fields and Texas
refiners is expected to spur production of a fuel that
environmentalists say worsens climate change.
On Wednesday, the White House said Podesta would not get
involved in the question of whether to allow Keystone XL because
of his well-known opposition to the project.
"He felt it was most appropriate to basically send a signal
early on that this is not something that will be part of his
portfolio," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
Some environmentalists, however, said Podesta's concern
about climate change would likely infuse discussions about
Keystone XL.
"President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry are
already committed to fighting climate change. Podesta's return
to the White House puts another advocate at the table," said
Tiernan Sittenfeld, the chief lobbyist for the League of
Conservation Voters, an environmental group.
The State Department is finishing a report on the potential
climate impacts of the Keystone pipeline, but Obama has said
that he will be the one to bless or reject the project.
A final decision is expected sometime next year.
PERSONAL ISSUE
Podesta, who was a leader of Obama's transition team in
2008, is chair of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a
left-leaning think tank that wants to shift the economy away
from its dependence on fossil fuels.
Addressing Canadian environmentalists in 2010, Podesta
criticized the "polluting, destructive, expensive and
energy-intensive" nature of oil sands development.
Last year, he penned an op-ed piece in the Wall Street
Journal with Tom Steyer, a billionaire activist and Keystone
foe, saying cleaner-burning domestic energy sources should take
priority over oil sands.
Conservation issues always got a hearing when Podesta led
the Clinton White House, former Environmental Protection Agency
chief Carol Browner recently said at a CAP anniversary event.
Podesta sits on the board of the League of Conservation
Voters and the lobbying arm of the National Resources Defense
Council. Environmentalists say he has been a sounding board and
mentor for conservationists, even summoning activists for an
hours-long weekend strategy session earlier this year on the
politics of climate change.
But while environmental groups applauded Podesta's return to
the White House, they cautioned that the move does not guarantee
Keystone XL will be rejected.
"You bring someone like John Podesta to the White House
because you value his judgment and experience, not because you
want to send a signal on some particular issue," said David
Goldston, head of government affairs for NRDC.
"But he believes that climate change is an urgent problem
and that perspective is something that will shape decisions he
will make."