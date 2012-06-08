(Adds details of call between Obama and Hollande)
By Alister Bull and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Barack Obama,
beset by a faltering economic recovery five months before he
seeks re-election, said on Friday European leaders must act
urgently to resolve the region's financial crisis and stem the
threat of recession.
Obama said decisions about how to solve the euro zone crisis
were fundamentally in the hands of Europe's leaders and their
political commitment would be a "strong step." He was speaking a
week after a dismal U.S. jobs report heightened concerns about
the impact of Europe's crisis on U.S. growth.
"They understand the seriousness of the situation and the
urgent need to act," Obama told a news conference.
"What we can do is to prod, advise, suggest, but ultimately
they're going to have to make these decisions," he added, noting
that U.S. solutions to the 2008-09 economic and financial crisis
should inspire Europe.
Obama spoke as despair deepened in Spain, which is expected
to ask for euro zone aid on Saturday to recapitalize its banks.
It would be the fourth country to seek assistance since Europe's
debt crisis began. Elections in Greece on June 17, meanwhile,
could decide whether Athens will stay in the euro zone.
The president's hastily scheduled remarks also capped a bad
week for him and Democrats. They lost badly in a Wisconsin
gubernatorial recall vote and financial reports showed that
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney raised more
campaign money than Obama in May.
Obama might have added to his woes when he said at his news
conference that the private sector was "doing fine" on jobs. His
Republican rivals quickly pounced on his words, forcing the
president to later clarify to reporters that "it is absolutely
clear that the economy is not doing fine."
Falling back on his repeated warning of "headwinds" from
Europe, Obama said it was time for Washington to take action to
strengthen the U.S. economy and he again pushed Congress to take
steps he had recommended last year to create more jobs and
hasten growth.
The Democratic president's proposals have centered on
government investment in infrastructure and aid to local
governments to boost employment for teachers, police and
firefighters.
But his efforts at economic stimulus to help the anemic
recovery have met staunch opposition from a Republican majority
in the House of Representatives that wants to cut government
spending while also maintaining low taxes.
"With these looming tax hikes, and regulations coming out of
Washington, we have frozen employers in place," House Speaker
John Boehner said in rebuttal to Obama's statement.
'DOING FINE' DRAWS DERISION
By putting the onus on European leaders and Republicans,
Obama underscored his lack of options to spur growth before the
Nov. 6 election.
Tepid May employment creation that nudged the U.S. jobless
rate up to 8.2 percent and other recent downbeat data have
fanned concerns that a gradual U.S. recovery might be running
out of steam, potentially harming Obama's hopes for re-election
in November.
Obama is locked in a tight race for the White House with
Romney, who wants to make the election a referendum on the
president's handling of the economy as he touts his own
credentials as a successful businessman.
Romney seized on Obama's "doing fine" description of the
private sector jobs situation, calling him "a president that is
out of touch."
"For the president of the United States to stand up and say
the private sector is doing fine is going to go down in history
as an extraordinary miscalculation," Romney told a crowd while
campaigning in Iowa.
Polls suggest voters are responding to Romney's plans for
turning around the economy. By a margin of 39 percent to 33
percent, Americans say Romney would be better than Obama for the
U.S. economy, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll
released on Friday.
U.S. CRISIS LESSONS
As he did in his meeting with G8 leaders last month, Obama
said pro-growth policies and recapitalization of weak banks need
to be part of the plan in Europe.
"That recipe of short-term investments in growth and jobs
with a long-term path of fiscal responsibility is the right
approach to take for, I think, not only the United States but
also for Europe," he said.
Obama's pro-growth emphasis has found support among European
leaders, including the new French president, Francois Hollande,
and put him somewhat at odds with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, the flag-bearer for strict fiscal austerity.
Obama will meet leaders next at the Group of 20 summit in
Mexico June 18-19, although he said he is in "consistent
discussions with European leadership." The White House later
said that Obama spoke on Friday with Hollande.
By the time of the G20, leaders will know if Greek voters
have chosen a pro-euro party to lead a new government. Obama
made a special appeal to Greece on Friday, saying "the Greek
people also need to recognize that their hardships will likely
be worse if they choose to exit from the euro zone."
Obama expressed confidence that the U.S. banking system was
well prepared to weather the stresses of the euro zone crisis.
"The good news is that a lot of the work we did back in 2009
and 2010 have put our financial system on a much more solid
footing," Obama said. "Our insistence of increasing capital
requirements for banks means that they can absorb some of the
shocks that might come from across the Atlantic."
