WASHINGTON, March 13 Iraq War veteran Omar Gonzalez, charged with running into the White House armed with a knife last September, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to charges of illegal entry with a dangerous weapon and assault on a federal officer.

Gonzalez was accused of having climbed over the White House fence on Sept. 19 and burst through the front door before being stopped in the executive mansion's East Room. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)