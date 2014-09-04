WASHINGTON, Sept 4 President Barack Obama tapped
Silicon Valley for two key positions on his technology policy
team on Thursday, naming Megan Smith from Google as
his chief technology officer and Alexander Macgillivray,
formerly of Twitter, as a deputy.
Smith was vice president of the "Google X" lab that worked
on projects like driverless cars and Google Glass eyewear, and
led acquisitions for the company like Picasa and Google Maps.
Macgillivray was general counsel and head of public policy
at Twitter from 2009 until 2013, and will advise the White House
on big data and privacy policy and other Internet and
intellectual property issues.
Smith replaces Todd Park, who started two successful health
technology companies before joining the government. Park
recently returned to California, but continues to work for the
administration, recruiting tech experts into the government.
Macgillivray replaces Nicole Wong, who left the White House
last month. Wong had been legal director at Twitter and a former
Google lawyer before she joined the White House, and helped lead
the recent White House review of big data and privacy issues.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)