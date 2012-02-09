By Caren Bohan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack
Obama will forecast an unemployment rate averaging 8.9 percent
in 2012 in his annual budget on Monday - but before the document
has been officially released his aides have already called the
projection "stale."
Under pressure to reduce unemployment in an election year,
Obama has welcomed a series of monthly reports showing
unexpected declines in the unemployment rate.
The unemployment estimates that his administration will
release next week underpin its forecasts on the path of budget
deficits and the national debt. But the economic assumptions,
including the jobless rate and gross domestic product, are
usually calculated many weeks before the budget is actually
unveiled.
In mid-November, when the economic forecasts were compiled,
the nation's latest reported unemployment rate was 9 percent.
Last month, the jobless rate dropped to a three-year low of 8.3
percent as employers added 243,000 new jobs. Because of that,
Obama's aides said their previous forecasts are already out of
date.
"We would certainly lower our forecast of the unemployment
rate from the figures that will appear in Monday's Budget if we
were to do another forecast today," top White House economist
Alan Krueger said in an e-mail.
"The forecast of the unemployment rate that will accompany
the Budget should be considered stale and out of date," wrote
Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic
Advisors.
It appears the administration may leave people guessing
about its more updated unemployment forecast. However, the
budget document is set to make the case that if Obama's economic
policies, including the extension of a payroll tax cut for
workers, were adopted the country would see job strong growth.
(Reporting By Caren Bohan; additional reporting by Susan
Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)