* Singer found dead in Beverly Hills hotel room
* Cause of death unknown; police investigating
* Brilliant career, troubled personal life
By Bob Tourtellotte
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Grammy-winning singer
and actress Whitney Houston, one of the most talented performers
of her generation who lived a turbulent personal life and
admitted drug use, died on Saturday in a Beverly Hills hotel
room. She was 48.
A Beverly Hills police officer told reporters they were
called to the Beverly Hilton, in Los Angeles, at around 3:20
p.m. PST and that emergency personnel found Houston's body in a
fourth-floor room, and she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.
"She has been positively identified by friends and family
(who) were with her at the hotel, and next of kin have already
been notified," Lieutenant Mark Rosen told reporters.
Police said there were no obvious signs of criminal intent
at the scene and her death is under investigation.
Houston was in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards, the music
industry's biggest honors program that will take place on Sunday
night. She died hours before she was expected to perform at
record producer Clive Davis's annual pre-Grammy party on
Saturday, which is held at the Beverly Hilton
Houston, inspired by soul singers in her New Jersey family,
including mother Cissy Houston and cousins Dionne Warwick and
the late Dee Dee Warwick, as well as her godmother Aretha
Franklin, became one of the most celebrated female singers of
all time, taking multiple Emmy, Grammy and Billboard Music
awards.
STELLAR CAREER, PERSONAL TROUBLES
Her popularity soared in the 1980s and 1990s with
consecutive No. 1 hits including the smash single "I Will Always
Love You," from the soundtrack of the feature film "The
Bodyguard," in which she starred.
She also appeared in "Waiting to Exhale (1995) and The
Preacher's Wife (1996)."
By the early 1990s, Houston had become the queen of pop
music, achieving great critical and commercial acclaim, but her
personal life was becoming troubled. In 1992 she married singer
Bobby Brown, who had a bad-boy reputation, and during their 14
years together had a tumultuous relationship fueled by drugs.
In 2000, she and Brown were stopped at an airport in Hawaii
and security guards discovered marijuana in their luggage.
The pair also starred in reality TV series, "Being Bobby
Brown," which painted an often unflattering portrait of the
pair.
The last 10 years of Houston's life were dominated by drug
use, rumors of relapses and trips to rehab. In a 2002 TV
interview, she admitted using marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and
prescription drugs.
She launched a comeback tour in 2009 and in April 2010 she
called media reports she was using drugs again "ridiculous." In
May 2011, Houston enrolled in a drug and alcohol rehab program.
Reactions came pouring in from fans and friends in the
music industry.
"I am absolutely heartbroken at the news of Whitney's
passing," legendary music producer Quincy Jones said in a
statement. "... I always regretted not having had the
opportunity to work with her. She was a true original and a
talent beyond compare. I will miss her terribly."
Neil Portnow, chief executive of the Recording Academy that
gives out the Grammys, called her "one of the world's greatest
pop singers of all time who leaves behind a robust musical
soundtrack spanning the past three decades."
Pop star Rihanna posted on Twitter "No words, just tears,"
and rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted "Jesus Christ, not Whitney
Houston. Greatest of all time."
(Additional reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Philip
Barbara)