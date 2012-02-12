* Cause of death unknown; police investigating
* Brilliant career, troubled personal life
* Hits include "I Will Always Love You"
* Starred in movie "The Bodyguard"
By Bob Tourtellotte
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Whitney Houston, whose
soaring voice lifted her to the top of the pop music world but
whose personal decline was fueled by years of drug use, died on
Saturday afternoon in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48.
The pop superstar died on the eve of the Grammy Awards in
Los Angeles at the same hotel where her mentor, record mogul
Clive Davis, was holding an annual pre-event party featuring
scores of music industry celebrities.
A dramatic scene unfolded at the Beverly Hilton hotel as
guests arriving for the party expressed shock at her death,
while reporters swarmed the hotel, fans gathered outside to
light candles in her memory and helicopters hovered overhead.
Beverly Hills police said they were called to the Beverly
Hilton at around 3:43 p.m. PST, and fire department personnel
who were already at the location responded immediately. Houston
was in her fourth-floor room but was unresponsive to CPR, and
she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.
"She has been positively identified by friends and family
(who) were with her at the hotel, and next of kin have already
been notified," Lieutenant Mark Rosen told reporters. Police
said there were no obvious signs of criminal intent.
Los Angeles County coroners removed Houston's body from the
hotel after midnight through a backdoor to avoid the crush of
media set up to cover her shocking death.
Typically, coroners conduct an autopsy within a day or two,
at which point they might release some preliminary information
about the death. If drugs or alcohol are involved, however, an
official cause of death would not be released until after
toxicology tests, which could take six to eight weeks.
BRILLIANT CAREER
Tributes poured in from around the world for a singer whose
remarkable vocal power and range produced some of the most
memorable music of her generation, including her signature hit,
"I Will Always Love You."
"I don't have to mask my emotion in front of a room full of
so many dear friends," Davis told a somber crowd at his gala
dinner and party just hours after Houston's death. "I am
personally devastated by the loss of someone who has meant so
much to me for so many years."
Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, which runs
the Grammys, told the audience at Davis's party that Jennifer
Hudson would sing a tribute to Houston at Sunday night's Grammy
Awards.
"We will do something appropriate tomorrow, and nothing
could be more appropriate than having Jennifer Hudson sing on
stage for Whitney," Portnow said. "In our community, we
celebrate things ... let's celebrate Whitney Houston."
Outside the hotel in the wealthy enclave of Beverly Hills, a
phalanx of hotel security personnel guarded the perimeter to
prevent reporters and fans from entering. Some of Houston's
admirers gathered on the sidewalk, lighting candles and singing
her songs.
Over the course of a 30-year career in which she established
herself as one of the most-admired and influential singers of
her time, Houston won six Grammys, 30 Billboard awards and 22
American Music Awards. She released seven studio albums and sold
some 170 million CDs, singles and videos. The soundtrack for a
hit movie in which she starred, "The Boydguard," was among the
best-selling soundtracks in movie history.
Her 1985 debut, "Whitney Houston," became the best-selling
debut album by a female act at that time, and spawned several
hits including "How Will I Know." Her second studio CD, 1987's
"Whitney," became the first album by a female artist to debut at
No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
She crossed over from music success to TV and movies,
appearing in "The Bodyguard" (1992), as well as "Waiting to
Exhale" (1995) and "The Preacher's Wife" (1996).
Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1963, Houston was inspired to
perform as a child by soul singers in her family, including
mother Cissy Houston and cousins Dionne Warwick and the late Dee
Dee Warwick. Her godmother was Aretha Franklin.
"I just can't talk about it now," Franklin said in a
statement. "It's so stunning and unbelievable. I couldn't
believe what I was reading coming across the TV screen. My heart
goes out to Cissy, her daughter Bobbi Kris, her family and Bobby
(Brown)."
PERSONAL TURMOIL
By the early 1990s, Houston reigned as the queen of pop,
but her critical and commercial success on stage was accompanied
by an increasingly troubled personal life. In 1992 she married
singer Bobby Brown, who had a bad-boy reputation, and their
tumultuous 14 years together were marred by drug abuse and
domestic violence.
In 2000, she and Brown were stopped at an airport in Hawaii
and security guards discovered marijuana in their luggage. In a
2002 TV interview, she admitted using marijuana, cocaine,
alcohol and prescription drugs.
The pair also starred in a reality TV series, "Being Bobby
Brown," which painted an often unflattering portrait of the
couple.
The last 10 years of Houston's life were dominated by drug
use, rumors of relapses and trips to rehab.
She launched a comeback tour in 2009, and in April 2010 she
called media reports she was using drugs again "ridiculous." In
May 2011, Houston enrolled in a drug and alcohol rehab program.
Despite her personal troubles, Houston commanded great
affection among her music industry colleagues, and emotional
tributes flooded the media in the hours after news broke of her
death.
"I am absolutely heartbroken at the news of Whitney's
passing," legendary music producer Quincy Jones said in a
statement. "... I always regretted not having had the
opportunity to work with her. She was a true original and a
talent beyond compare. I will miss her terribly."
Barbra Streisand said in a statement: "She had everything,
beauty, a magnificent voice. How sad her gifts could not bring
her the same happiness they brought us."
Pop star Rihanna posted on Twitter "No words, just tears."
(Additional reporting by Mary Slosson, Jill Serjeant, Dan
Whitcomb, Piya Sinha-Roy and R.T. Watson; Editing by Jonathan
Weber and Eric Beech)