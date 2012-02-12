* Houston joins list of music stars who died tragically
* Includes Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse
* Barbra Streisand says: "she had everything"
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Whitney Houston, who
was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room on Saturday, rose
from a gospel church choir in New Jersey to become one of the
best-selling and most-admired female singers of all time.
With hits like "I Will Always Love You" - the theme song of
what was her film acting debut in "The Bodyguard" opposite Kevin
Costner in 1992 - and "The Greatest Love of All," Houston won
six Grammys and more than 400 other awards in a 25-year career.
Her soaring voice influenced singers ranging from Beyonce
and Alicia Keys to Mariah Carey and Celine Dion - and inspired
thousands of copy-cat performers on TV talent shows.
Her early successes also made her one of the first black
artists, along with Michael Jackson, to find success on MTV. She
later became the kind of singer and actress who could cross
international barriers as well as ethnic ones.
"She had everything, beauty, a magnificent voice. How sad
her gifts could not bring her the same happiness they brought
us," singing legend Barbra Streisand said in a statement.
Critics hailed the range of her voice and the passion behind
her performances.
But behind closed doors, her life was far from the romantic
dreams she captured so brilliantly in her singing. She struggled
for years with drug and alcohol problems, entering rehab again
as recently as May 2011.
And on Saturday, her sudden death shocked the world as much
as Jackson's passing from an overdose of sedatives and a
powerful anesthetic in June 2009, at age 50. She joins a short
list of brilliant singers - Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse and
Jackson - whose lives were cut short by personal problems and
drug abuse.
Houston died on the eve of the Grammy Awards, and just hours
before she was due to attend the annual pre-Grammy party thrown
by record producer Clive Davis - the man who discovered her in a
nightclub in the early 1980s and who guided her career through
its many ups and downs.
Her death came just over two years after a 2009 comeback
following the end of a turbulent 14-year marriage to singer
Bobby Brown. She is survived by their daughter, Bobbi Kris.
BATTLING DRUGS, MAKING MUSIC
Houston brought a painful and public honesty to her personal
struggles, admitting in a 2002 TV interview that she had used
marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs.
By 2009, as she released her first (and last) studio album
in seven years with "I Look to You," she told talk show host
Oprah Winfrey that her and Brown's drug of choice was marijuana
mixed with cocaine.
She also described how when the two were high, he would
break glass objects and at one point he painted what she called
"evil eyes" on the walls of their home.
Her mother forced her into rehab, telling Houston "I'm not
losing you to Satan," the singer told Winfrey.
The pair divorced in 2007 and Houston declared that she was
clean. But a comeback tour of Europe was dogged by poor
performances, bizarre behavior, and repeated denials that she
was back on drugs.
It was all a far cry from the days when Houston began
singing in a gospel choir in New Jersey at the age of 11, and
later accompanied her mother, the rhythm and blues singer Cissy
Houston, in concerts and on an album.
Houston, whose cousin was singer Dionne Warwick and whose
godmother was Aretha Franklin, did some modeling and started
singing on jazz albums in the early 1980s before Davis heard her
and offered her a record contract.
Her self-titled debut album was released in 1985 and
produced the hit singles "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will
I Know" and "The Greatest Love of All." At more than 13 million
copies, it was the best-selling debut album ever by a female
artist.
Houston's global appeal survived the ups and downs of her
career and personal life: her last album, "I Look to You,"
debuted at No. 1 in the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy
and Switzerland, and was her first No. 1 since "The Bodyguard."
She appeared in the movies "The Preacher's Wife" and
"Waiting to Exhale," and had recently finished filming a musical
drama called "Sparkle" with "American Idol" singer Jordin
Sparks. The movie, ironically, is about a girl singing group who
has to deal with the fallout of fame and drugs. It is scheduled
for release in August 2012.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Eric Beech)