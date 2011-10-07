* Tightens oversight of U.S. government computer networks
* Seeks to balance information-sharing needs with security
* Government has restricted use of removable media devices
By Laura MacInnis and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 The U.S. government on Friday
announced steps to clamp down on who can access classified
information, seeking to avert another WikiLeaks-scale breach of
military documents and diplomatic cables.
The presidential order requires U.S. agencies to appoint
senior people to prevent and detect breaches and creates a task
force to monitor potential wrongdoing by government officials,
bureaucrats, diplomats or soldiers handling classified data.
That task force, to be headed by the attorney general and
director of national intelligence, will set out government-wide
policies to prevent data theft and establish binding standards
within a year, the White House said, announcing the plans.
Officials familiar with the issue who examined the new
anti-leak proposals said most of them were fairly predictable
and obvious as a cyber-security response.
"The strategic imperative of our efforts has been to ensure
that we provide adequate protections to our classified
information while at the same time sharing the information with
all who reasonably need it to do their jobs," the White House
said in a statement.
WikiLeaks' acquisition last year of more than 250,000 State
Department cables embarrassed the U.S. government and
infuriated officials from Mexico to Italy angry at seeing U.S.
diplomats' unvarnished, and often critical, comments about
them.
The White House stressed that government bodies have
already made it harder for people to copy classified material
onto USB sticks or other storage devices, as U.S. Army Private
Bradley Manning allegedly did to make off with highly sensitive
diplomatic data.
"We have limited the numbers of users with removable media
permissions and strengthened accountability for violations,"
the White House said.
Investigators believe WikiLeaks was able to access the
troves of Pentagon and State Department documents it made
public because of lax security at a military intelligence
outpost in Iraq.
INFORMATION SHARING
Manning, 23, has been charged with downloading more than
150,000 diplomatic cables and leaking at least some of them
while working as an intelligence analyst in Iraq.
U.S. officials have declined to say whether those cables
were the same ones released by WikiLeaks that exposed the inner
workings of American diplomacy, including candid assessments of
some Arab leaders who were later toppled by popular protests.
In an Internet chat with former hacker Adrian Lamo, Manning
said he would come into work with music on a recordable CD then
erase the music and download data from the Secret Internet
Protocol Router Network, known as SIPRNet.
Friday's presidential order was the product of months of
deliberation by a committee set up by the White House after the
WikiLeaks debacle, which Secretary of State Hilary Clinton said
had undermined U.S. efforts to work with other countries and
threatened America's national security.
The committee was headed by Russell Travers, who previously
served at the National Counterterrorism Center and is one of
the U.S. intelligence community's foremost experts on
information sharing.
Travers had been in charge of TIDE, a classified database
containing the U.S. government's most comprehensive collection
of information on potential terrorists.
National security officials said that as one of the
government's top experts on information sharing, Travers had
the kind of expertise to figure out how to staunch leaks
without impeding exchanges of critical intelligence between
experts inside the government.
That balancing act is particularly sensitive for Washington
in the wake of revelations that U.S. agencies failed to share
critical bits of information which, at least in theory, could
have led U.S. authorities to disrupt the Sept. 11, 2001, al
Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.
In its announcement on the new precautions, the White House
stressed that it wanted to "reinforce the importance of
responsible information sharing and not undo all of the
significant and important progress we've made in interagency
information sharing since 9/11."
(Editing by Bill Trott)