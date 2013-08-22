Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 22 The U.S. Army does not provide hormone therapy or sex-reassignment surgery, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after U.S. soldier Bradley Manning, convicted of handing over secrets to WikiLeaks, said he was female and wanted to live as a woman named Chelsea.
A court-martial sentenced Manning to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.
"The Army does not provide hormone therapy or sex-reassignment surgery," an Army spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Military inmates have access to mental health professionals, including a psychiatrist, psychologist, social workers and behavioral science specialists, she said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Scott Malone)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)