Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects Manning's name in first paragraph.)
July 29 The judge in the court-martial of Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, accused of spilling secrets to Wikileaks, said the verdict will be read on Tuesday.
Manning, 25, who is accused of the biggest leak of classified information in the nation's history, is charged with 21 criminal counts, the most serious of which, aiding the enemy, carries a life sentence. (Reporting by Medina Roshan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)