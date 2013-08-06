FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 6 A U.S. military judge in the court-martial of Private First Class Bradley Manning reduced his potential prison sentence on Tuesday to 90 years from 136 years.

Judge Colonel Denise Lind ruled during the sentencing phase of the trial that some of the convictions for handing secret files to the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website should be merged.

Lind found Manning, 25, guilty on July 30 of 19 criminal counts related to the largest unauthorized release of secret data in U.S. history. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)