FORT MEADE, Md. Aug 21 U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for providing secret files to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified data in U.S. history.

Judge Colonel Denise Lind, who last month convicted him of 20 charges including espionage and theft, could have sentenced him to as many as 90 years in prison, though prosecutors had asked for 60 years.

Manning will be dishonorably discharged from the U.S. military and forfeit some of his pay, Lind said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone)