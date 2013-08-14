Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FORT MEADE, MD. Aug 14 Private First Class Bradley Manning, convicted of handing state secrets to WikiLeaks, told the sentencing phase of his court martial on Wednesday that he was sorry for his actions and for hurting the United States.
"I'm sorry I hurt people. I'm sorry that I hurt the United States," he said. "I'm apologizing for the unexpected results of my actions. The last three years have been a learning experience for me."
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)