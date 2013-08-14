FORT MEADE, MD. Aug 14 Private First Class Bradley Manning, convicted of handing state secrets to WikiLeaks, told the sentencing phase of his court martial on Wednesday that he was sorry for his actions and for hurting the United States.

"I'm sorry I hurt people. I'm sorry that I hurt the United States," he said. "I'm apologizing for the unexpected results of my actions. The last three years have been a learning experience for me."

