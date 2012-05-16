PHOENIX May 16Crews battled to contain
wind-whipped Arizona wildfires on Wednesday that have raced
across 27 square miles of parched ponderosa forest, brush and
grassland, consuming several buildings and threatening a small
town, authorities said.
The Sunflower Fire, the largest of at least four blazes in
central and eastern Arizona, has burned nearly 19 square miles
(49 square kilometers) in the Tonto National Forest, about 40
miles (64 km) nor th of Phoenix, a fire response team handling
the blaze said. It was just 7 percent contained.
The blazes were the first major wildfires in Arizona this
year, after a record 2011 fire season in which nearly 2,000
recorded blazes together swallowed more than 1,500 square miles
ac c ording to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The fires left a translucent veil of gray smoke over the
northeast Phoenix valley, blocking view of nearby highlands
where the blazes were burning.
About 350 residents of Crown King in central Arizona
remained under evacuation after the human-caused Gladiator Fire
burned 3 square miles (8 square miles) of ponderosa pine, brush
and chaparral in the Prescott National Forest and destroyed
several buildings.
Fanned by strong winds and dry weather, the Gladiator Fire
also threatened homes in the Horsethief Basin area, forest
service campgrounds, lookout towers and power lines in the area,
the fire incident team said. It was 5 percent contained, and
expected to grow on Wednesday.
"Fire behavior is expected to be extreme ... Forecasted
drier weather and associated strong winds may continue to
complicate suppression efforts," the team said in a statement.
"Firefighters continue working to suppress the fire and
provide structure protection to homes in the community," it
added.
Some 865 firefighters battled to douse the two blazes and
bring them under control, with dozens of fire engines,
helicopters and air tankers.
Citing drought conditions, heat and "increased fire
dangers," the Tonto National Forest areas was placed under tight
fire restrictions on Wednesday.
On the San Carlos Apache reservation, in eastern Arizona,
the Elwood Fire, caused by lightning, has charred more than 2
square miles (about 5 square kilometers) of ponderosa pine,
juniper and oak since the weekend.
The Bull Flat Fire on the Fort Apache reservation,
meanwhile, burned nearly 3 square miles (about 8 square
kilometers) of brush and grassland. It is up to 45 percent
contained.
Last year's so-called Wallow Fire, the largest blaze in the
state's history, started in late May and torched about 840
square miles of prime forest land in eastern Arizona.
U.S. Senator John McCain ignited a furor when he suggested
last June that the blaze might have been started by illegal
immigrants. Two Arizona cousins, later pleaded guilty to
starting that fire when they left a campfire unattended.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)