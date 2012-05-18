(Adds Minnesota fire)
By Mike Saucier
PHOENIX May 17 Firefighters struggled against
strong winds on Thursday to halt the advance of Arizona
wildfires that have charred more than 30 square miles (78 square
km) of dry ponderosa forest, brush and grass, and a blaze in
nearby Colorado swelled overnight.
More than 1,000 firefighters in the two states battled at
least five major blazes from the ground while air tankers and
helicopters dropped water and fire retardant. Another fire
erupted in Minnesota, encroaching on the northern town of Ely.
The Sunflower Fire, the largest of the blazes in central and
eastern Arizona, has burned nearly 20 square miles (52 square
km) in the Tonto National Forest, about 40 miles (65 km) north
of Phoenix, fire officials said.
Fire crews have managed to carve containment lines around
just 10 percent of its perimeter since it erupted over the
weekend, fueled by grass, chaparral and pinyon pine. But the
fire was expected to slow as it hits previously burned areas and
scars from a previous blaze.
"Our major concern is the anticipated red-flag weather
tomorrow, which is low humidity and high winds," said fire
information officer Rick Hartigan of the Arizona Central West
Zone Incident Management team.
The blazes were the first major wildfires in Arizona this
year, after a record 2011 fire season in which nearly 2,000
blazes together swallowed more than 1,500 square miles (3,900
square km), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The fires left a translucent veil of gray-brown smoke over
the northeast Phoenix valley, obscuring views of the burning
highlands nearby.
The Gladiator Fire, which prompted the evacuation of about
350 residents of Crown King in central Arizona earlier in the
week, destroyed another home on Wednesday, bringing to four the
number of ruined buildings, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman
Debbie Maneely said.
The blaze was caused by a structure fire on private
property, authorities said, and it had ripped through nearly 9
square miles in the Prescott National Forest.
HIGH WINDS
Officials said the fight against the blaze, which was 5
percent contained, might be hampered due to expected high winds
that could force the grounding of retardant-dropping tankers.
Crews of 500 firefighters and other workers fought to stop it
from reaching Crown King.
But they said winds from the southwest may also help in
pushing the fire to the north, away from Crown King, according
to the Forest Service.
The containment of the other two fires, Elwood and Bull
Flat, were also challenged by high winds.
The 2-square-mile (5-square-km) Elwood fire was 5 percent
contained and officials were hoping that dug-in fire lines would
hold in the face of expected 40 mile (65 km) per hour winds,
fire prevention officer Wilfred Steele said.
In nearby Colorado, a stubborn blaze burning in the
Roosevelt National Forest about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of
Fort Collins, quadrupled in size overnight to 5,100 acres (21
squake km), fire officials said.
High winds caused the so-called Hewlett Fire to grow
"substantially" and efforts of the roughly 400 firefighters have
been hampered by the erratic winds and the steep, rugged
Colorado terrain, incident commander Todd Richardson said.
The fire ignited on Monday, and fire officials believe it
was human-caused. No structures have been lost but residents in
several subdivisions in the area have been warned to evacuate
should winds drive flames in their direction.
In Minnesota, a wildfire sparked by a downed power line
ballooned to 100 acres (.4 square km) within hours on Thursday
and crept within a few hundred feet of Ely in northern
Minnesota, forcing some residents from their homes for a few
hours, officials said.
Crews battled the fire with four airplane tankers and two
helicopters from the air and 10 engines and a half-dozen
bulldozers on the ground as windy, dry conditions fed the blaze.
There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures,
and the precautionary evacuation of part of the city was
rescinded by Thursday evening, officials said.
Ely is known as the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe
Area Wilderness in far northeastern Minnesota. A wildfire burned
100,000 acres (400 square km) in the region east of the city
last Fall.
Last year's Wallow Fire, the largest blaze in Arizona's
history, started in late May and torched about 840 square miles
(2,200 square km) of prime forest land in Eastern Arizona. Two
Arizona cousins, who had left a campfire unattended, pleaded
guilty to starting that fire.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)