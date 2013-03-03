(Adds dateline, updates with fire fully contained)

LOS ANGELES, March 2 Fire officials on Saturday said they had fully contained a wildfire that scorched the hills east of Los Angeles as record-setting dry weather parched Southern California.

The fire has burned about 310 acres (125 hectares) in Riverside County, said Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It was fully contained by 6 p.m. local time, the Riverside County Fire Department said on its website.

The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley near the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, state and local fire officials said, and only one structure and an outbuilding were damaged.

The Riverside County Fire Department website said 50 firefighters were handling the blaze on Saturday evening. The cause is under investigation.

The fire was considered large for a blaze occurring in the typically cooler winter months, Berlant said. Record-setting dry weather conditions have resulted in several recent wildfires in California.

"We are hoping for some rain, but we are definitely preparing for what could be a busy fire season," Berlant said.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued on Thursday but lifted as of Friday, fire officials said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler and Xavier Briand)