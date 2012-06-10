DENVER, June 10 A wind-driven wildfire burning in a rugged Colorado canyon spread out of control, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and one person in the fire zone was reported missing, officials said on Sunday.

In neighboring New Mexico, in an area that is home to the real-life Smokey Bear, a lightning-sparked wildfire that smoldered for nearly a week jumped its containment lines and had scorched up to 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares) by Sunday morning, fire mangers said.

Colorado's High Park Fire, burning about 15 miles (24 km) northwest of Fort Collins, was estimated at 14,000 acres (5,700 hectares), the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

"The stiff winds and dry conditions make this very, very tough" to fight, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper told a news conference.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said there was a report of one person missing in the fire zone but declined further comment.

The fire has damaged or destroyed at least 18 homes and outbuildings.

Shifting winds prompted the evacuation of the small town of Bellvue and other neighborhoods that dot the narrow canyons, authorities said.

The blaze was reported early on Saturday and quickly spread as winds fanned the flames and temperatures rose above 90 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

Cooler temperatures forecast for Sunday might aid firefighting efforts, but gusty winds and single-digit humidity values will challenge crews, officials said.

About 250 firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground, and air tankers were set to make fire retardant drops.

The blaze, believed to have started on private land, has moved into the Roosevelt National Forest. The cause was under investigation.

In New Mexico, the so-called Little Bear Fire burning in the Lincoln National Forest has destroyed 20 structures and was "active on all perimeters," according to the national fire incident web site.

The fire has prompted evacuations of homes and campgrounds in the area, and smoke from the fire was "impacting" the town of Ruidoso, officials said.

The blaze was burning in the area where in 1944 firefighters rescued a black bear cub orphaned by a wildfire. The cub was nursed back to health and became "Smokey Bear," the symbol for a U.S. Forest Service public education campaign with the slogan, "Only you can prevent wildfires." (Editing by Daniel Trotta)