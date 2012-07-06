* Waldo Canyon blaze is now 90 percent contained
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, July 5 Investigators probing the cause
of the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history have
located the point of ignition but have not concluded how the
blaze started, officials said on Thursday.
At its height, the 12-day-old blaze forced the evacuation of
some 35,000 people in and around Colorado Springs, the state's
second most populous city, and threatened the campus of the U.S.
Air Force Academy before fire crews gained an upper hand late
last week. It destroyed more than 300 homes and killed two
people.
Since it was first reported on June 23, the blaze has burned
more than 14,000 acres (5,666 hectares) of drought-parched
timber and brush, mostly in the Pike National Forest about 50
miles (80 km) south of the Denver metropolitan area. But as of
Thursday, ground crews had managed to carve containment lines
around 90 percent of the fire's perimeter, said incident
commander Rich Harvey.
Harvey said he anticipates full containment by late in the
week as crews work to extinguish flames in a few stubborn areas.
"When there's been no smoke visible and no heat detected for
24 hours, we'll be comfortable there will be no further growth
and we'll call it 100 percent contained," Harvey said.
Investigators, led by U.S. Forest Service experts, have
identified the spot where the so-called Waldo Canyon fire began.
But Lieutenant Jeff Kramer, spokesman for the El Paso County
Sheriff's Office, said he was "not at liberty" to reveal the
location because the investigation was continuing.
"The cause has not yet been determined," he added.
A task force consisting of wildfire specialists from several
agencies is taking part in the investigation, including local
police and fire departments, the FBI and federal Bureau of
Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, police in Colorado Springs said
in a statement issued on Thursday.
The Colorado Springs fire follows a recent string of
suspected arson fires in a neighboring county, but officials
have said they had no indication that the Waldo Canyon blaze was
deliberately set.
"We're still investigating whether this is suspicious,"
Colorado Springs police spokeswoman Barbara Miller said.
The blaze initially gained media attention as it erupted
near some of Colorado's best known landmarks, including the
famed Pikes Peak mountaintop whose panoramic summit vistas
inspired the song "America the Beautiful."
Stoked by strong, erratic winds and record triple-digit air
temperatures, the fire turned deadly last Tuesday as it suddenly
roared through containment lines into a residential subdivision
that rests in the bluffs of the city's western fringe.
The wall of flames reduced 346 houses to ash, marking the
biggest single loss of property ever from a Colorado wildfire,
and President Barack Obama paid a visit to the Waldo Canyon fire
zone last Friday.
The bodies of an elderly couple, William Everett, 74, and
his wife, Barbara, 73, w ere found in the ruins of one home,
raising to six the overall death toll from a state fire season
authorities are calling the worst on record.
Most of the residents displaced by the fire have since been
allowed to return to their homes.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Police Chief Peter Carey said an
anonymous donor has offered a $50,000 reward for information
leading to the arrest of anyone who looted the homes of
evacuees, following dozens of looting reports.
