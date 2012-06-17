By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, June 16
DENVER, June 16 An 85-square-mile
(220-square-km) wildfire raging out of control for a week in
northern Colorado has destroyed 181 homes, ranking it as the
most destructive blaze in state history, fire officials said on
Saturday.
The so-called High Park Fire, ignited by lightning in steep
mountain terrain 15 miles (24 km) northwest of Fort Collins, and
about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Denver, has already been
blamed for one death, and the toll of property damage is
expected to climb.
"The number of structures lost will be much larger," said
Nick Christensen, spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff's
Office.
There are more than 700 dwellings within the overall fire
zone, Christensen said, and firefighters have managed to save
most of them.
Hundreds of residents displaced by the fire remain out of
their homes, but authorities have slowly been reopening certain
neighborhoods deemed safe by assessment crews.
"It's a painstaking process," Christensen said.
Before Saturday, fire officials had put the estimated
property losses from the blaze at roughly 100 structures,
including an undetermined number of homes.
The new tally of 181 homes destroyed by the blaze since it
erupted last Saturday surpasses the 169 total from a 2010 fire
above Boulder. With 54,232 acres (22,000 hectares) charred so
far, the High Park is the third-largest wildfire on record in
Colorado.
The lone casualty reported from the fire was a 62-year-old
grandmother whose remains were found in the ashes of the cabin
where she lived alone. She became the fourth fatality in a
Colorado wildfire this year.
In addition to the difficult terrain, extreme heat and at
times erratic winds, firefighters have encountered prowling
black bears flushed out by smoke and flames, fire spokesman
Brett Haberstick said, adding that crews were told to give the
bears a wide berth.
The 1,600 firefighters battling the flames from the ground
and air had a relatively good day on Saturday because of cooler
temperatures and higher humidity values, said incident commander
Bill Hahnenberg.
But weather forecasts calling for hotter temperatures and
higher winds over the next several days will present further
challenges, he said.
FULL CONTAINMENT WEEKS AWAY
Flames from a 200-acre (80-hectare) spot fire jumped a
natural firebreak at the Cache la Poudre River on Thursday
night, but crews deployed to the area made a stand and prevented
the flames from roaring through a canyon into a 1,000-home
subdivision, Hahnenberg said.
Crews have cut containment lines around 20 percent of the
High Park Fire's perimeter, mostly along the more heavily
populated eastern flanks of the blaze, he said.
Full containment of the fire is still weeks away, Hahnenberg
said, and the fire is not expected to be extinguished until the
autumn when snows return to the high country.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, whose department
includes the U.S. Forest Service, toured the fire zone on
Saturday with Governor John Hickenlooper and members of the
state's congressional delegation.
The High Park fire has burned a combination of private lands
and portions of the Roosevelt National Forest.
Vilsack said federal authorities were looking to confront
forest management issues posed by the 2012 fire season,
particularly in the mountain West where vast stands of
beetle-killed timber has helped fuel many wildfires, and the
potential for flash flooding from mountainsides denuded by fire.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)