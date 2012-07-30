WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Forest service
should revamp its airborne firefighting fleet to include more
amphibious water-scooping aircraft, the Rand Corp think tank
said in a study released on Monday.
Air tankers that carry fire retardant and helicopters should
be used in supporting roles during the initial attack on fires
before they get big, according to the study done for the Forest
Service.
Scoopers cost less and can make more trips when water
sources are nearby, while air tankers are better for fighting
fires far from water, it said.
"We found that the most cost-effective firefighting fleet
for the Forest Service will have more scoopers than air tankers
for prevention of large fires," Edward Keating, lead author of
the study, said in a statement.
The call for an upgrade in the aging air fleet comes as the
drought-stricken U.S. West has been ravaged by wildfires,
including the worst ever recorded in Colorado.
U.S. firefighting aircraft have had least two fatal
accidents this summer, with the crash of a C-130 tanker
prompting the grounding of the eight-plane C-130 fleet. Two
fatal crashes also took place in 2002.
Tankers carry retardant, which is more costly than water,
and can only make about one-and-a-half trips an hour. Their key
advantage is that they can support firefighters far from water
sources needed by scoopers and helicopters, the study said.
The Forest Service's fleet has historically been made up of
helicopters and air tankers, including leased former military
tankers that date back to the 1950s.
The costs of putting out fires has risen sharply since 2000
and now average about $1.65 billion a year. Costs have climbed
in part because of expanding residential development, climatic
changes and accumulation of burnable wood and grasslands in
fire-suppression campaigns.
The total annual capital and operating costs per aircraft
range from about $2.8 million for a 1,600-gallon (6,000-litre)
scooper to $7.1 million for a 3,000-gallon (11,400-litre) tanker
before factoring in the cost of retardant, it said.
Rand developed two models for the fleet mix at the request
of the Forest Service. Both suggested a dominant role for
scoopers, it said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen)