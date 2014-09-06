By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 5
for fighting wildfires running low, officials in California on
Thursday called on Congress to move forward on a stalled plan to
set up an emergency reserve fund for battling the extreme blazes
anticipated this fall.
The call by U.S. Representative John Garamendi, a Democrat
whose district near Sacramento includes parts of three national
forests, the state's top firefighter and others comes days after
the U.S. Forest Service said it would have to dip into money
meant for fire prevention and other activities in order to have
enough on hand to fight fires.
"We find ourselves in a vicious cycle," Garamendi said at a
news conference in the city of Davis, near Sacramento. "When we
run out of money to fight wildfires, and that happens
frequently, we dip into the very funds that help prevent
wildfires."
Concern about low funds for firefighting are growing amid
increasing danger from wildfires throughout the western United
States, and a fire season that is reaching its peak amid a
devastating drought that has left dry, combustible fuel ready to
burn.
Over the summer, wildfires have raged out of control in
Oregon, Washington and California. Scientists say conditions
will only worsen due to drought, climate change and a reluctance
to thin the forests due to concerns about the environment.
This year, fire suppression is expected to cost up to $1.6
million, Forest Service chief Thomas Tidwell said in a letter to
regional directors last week, more than the $995 million
appropriated in the federal budget.
As a result, Tidwell said, the agency would transfer money
from other accounts for use in fighting fires.
A bill to set up an emergency fund for fire suppression has
been stalled in the Republican-controlled Congress for months,
in part over questions about how to pay for it.
Ken Pimlott, chief of the California Department of Forestry
and Fire Prevention (CalFire) said California already has an
emergency fund, and urged Congress to adopt one at the federal
level.
"An emergency or reserve fund, similar to what California
utilizes to address the extraordinary costs of wildland
firefighting, is important so that emergency firefighting costs
in federal responsibility areas do not impact the federal funds
budgeted for forest health, vegetation management and fire
prevention program activities," Pimlott said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)