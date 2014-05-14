(Deletes extra zero from 15,000 in paragraph 6)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO May 14 At least two structures burned
to the ground and some 15,000 homes and businesses were told to
evacuate on Wednesday as a wind-lashed wildfire roared out of
control in the heart of a Southern California coastal community.
The blaze, which erupted shortly before 11 a.m. in Carlsbad,
some 25 miles north of San Diego, quickly became the most
pressing battle for crews fighting flames across the region amid
soaring temperatures and hot Santa Ana winds.
"The safety and security of the community is our top
priority, and all available resources are being deployed," the
city of Carlsbad said in a statement on its website that
confirmed the destruction of at least two structures.
The city did not say that those structures were homes, but
local TV images showed houses in the Carlsbad area consumed by
flames as thick black smoke filled the sky and drifted over the
Pacific Ocean.
The fires flared as California entered the height of
wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst
droughts on record, setting the stage for what fire officials
fear could be a particularly intense and dangerous year.
Some 15,0000 homes and businesses in and around Carlsbad
received the directive to evacuate ahead of the flames,
according to the city, and emergency shelters were set up at
area schools and community centers.
The Legoland amusement park was also evacuated, spokeswoman
Julie Estrada said, mostly because of power outages in the area.
San Diego Gas and Electric reported that an estimated 2,000
residents in and around Carlsbad were without electricity.
"It's right in the middle of the city," California
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel
Berlant said of the so-called Poinsettia Fire, which had
blackened more than 100 acres by mid-afternoon.
He said Cal Fire was assisting the Carlsbad Fire Department
in fighting the flames and had deployed water-dropping aircraft
over the community.
Meanwhile a second fire, called the Tomahawk, broke out on
the Camp Pendleton Marine Base north of San Diego and had
charred more than 100 acres by mid-afternoon, prompting
evacuation of military housing and a naval weapons station.
The new fires erupted just hours after crews aided by
diminished overnight winds, made substantial headway against the
so-called Bernardo Fire, which had forced thousands to flee
their homes in and around San Diego for several hours in the
afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
By daybreak on Wednesday, firefighters managed to establish
containment lines around 25 percent of the Bernardo Fire's
perimeter, with all evacuation orders lifted and area schools
reopened, according to fire officials.
Since erupting late on Tuesday morning, the Bernardo fire
has scorched more than 1,500 acres (607 hectares), and officials
said dangerous conditions persist.
"The Santa Ana winds are expected to continue through this
evening and the high temperatures and strong, gusty winds are
expected to elevate danger even higher than it has been,"
Berlant said.
