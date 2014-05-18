By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 18 California firefighters have
largely subdued a swarm of blazes that gutted dozens of homes
and forced evacuations of thousands of dwellings in and around
San Diego, but Governor Jerry Brown said on Sunday the state was
still bracing for its toughest fire season yet.
Diminished winds and cooling temperatures over the weekend
helped crews completely or mostly encircle nearly a dozen fires
by Sunday that have charred at least 26,000 acres of
drought-parched brush in San Diego County since the middle of
last week.
No serious injuries have been reported, though officials
were trying to determine whether a burned human corpse found on
Thursday at a homeless encampment in the coastal town of
Carlsbad had died in the fire.
Stoked by an unseasonable mix of triple-digit temperatures,
extremely low humidity and hot, dry Santa Ana winds blowing in
from the desert, the blazes highlighted what was already shaping
up as one of the earliest and fiercest starts to California's
wildfire season in decades.
Even before last week's conflagrations in San Diego County,
more than 1,350 wildfires had erupted statewide since January,
double the number tallied during the same period in 2013, said
Mike Mohler, a spokesman for the California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection.
Brown, appearing on ABC News, said a prolonged drought and
the surge in wildfire activity were ominous signs of a changing
climate that will compel California "to make very expensive
investments and adjust."
"We're in a very serious fire season, more serious than
we've seen before," Brown said. "Humanity is on a collision
course with nature, and we're going to have to adapt to it in
the best way we can."
By Sunday, firefighters had managed to carve containment
lines around 85 percent of the so-called Cocos fire, which last
week destroyed 39 houses in the town of San Marcos, north of San
Diego, according to Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser.
A smaller fire that raged in Carlsbad was 100 percent
contained on Sunday after causing property losses estimated at
up to $15 million, including eight houses and an 18-unit
apartment building destroyed.
Firefighters also were gaining an upper hand against three
large blazes that burned across more than 20,000 acres of the
sprawling Camp Pendleton Marine Base north of San Diego.
As many as 125,000 people living in and around San Diego,
California's second-largest city, had been forced to flee their
homes last week, but most evacuations had been lifted by Sunday.
The origins of the blazes remained unknown. While arson
investigators were looking for possible links between them, none
of the fires has been ruled suspicious, fire officials said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bernard Orr)