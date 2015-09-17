(Adds progress against fires; details about two deaths, one
fire apparently started by fallen power line; by power line
hitting tree)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 17 Two more bodies were
found in areas scorched by one of the two devastating wildfires
raging in Northern California for the past week, raising the
death toll to five from both blazes, even as fire officials on
Thursday reported further progress in subduing the flames.
The remains, though not yet positively identified, were
believed to be of two men who had been reported missing in
separate communities ravaged by the so-called Valley Fire just
north of Napa County's wine-producing region, the Lake County
Sheriff's Office said.
Earlier in the week, authorities reported discovering the
remains of an elderly, disabled woman who was unable to flee her
house in the early frantic hours of the Valley Fire on Saturday
and perished in flames that consumed her home.
Two more people who authorities said defied evacuation
orders lost their lives in the Butte Fire, still burning more
than a week after it erupted more than 100 miles (160 km) to the
east in California Gold Rush country of the Sierra Nevada
foothills.
Ranking as the most destructive wildfires in California this
year, the two conflagrations together have blackened more than
145,000 acres (58,000 hectares) while laying waste to more than
800 homes and forcing the evacuation of some 20,000 people.
Fire officials say the two blazes are emblematic of an
intense wildfire season in California that is already shaping up
as one of the fiercest on record, with much of September and all
of October, historically the worst two months of the year, still
ahead.
Property losses from the Valley Fire - 585 homes and
hundreds more buildings destroyed - stand as the highest among
the thousand of wildfires that have raged across the entire
drought-stricken western United States this summer.
But a cooling trend, rain and diminished winds have helped
firefighters gain additional ground in recent days against the
fires in Northern California.
Containment of the Valley Fire, a measure of how much of its
perimeter has been enclosed within buffer lines carved through
vegetation by ground crews, stood at 35 percent, more than
triple Monday's figure.
In the Sierra foothills to the east, the Butte Fire was 49
percent contained by Thursday morning, the California Department
of Forestry and Fire Prevention (Cal Fire) reported.
That blaze may have been sparked when a power line belonging
to the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) company hit a tree, the
company said.
DEFYING EVACUATION ORDERS
The rising death toll added a greater dimension of tragedy
to California's fire crisis, especially given that at least some
of the deaths could have been prevented.
The two people killed in the Butte Fire had both opted to
remain in harm's way rather than heed evacuation orders, Cal
Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said in a video update from the
agency's Sacramento headquarters. He did not detail how the
warnings were issued or disseminated.
"You cannot outrun a fire," Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynette
Round added. "If they come out there and tell you it's time to
go, it's time to go."
The two men whose deaths were announced on Thursday had been
reported missing by their families earlier in the week - Leonard
Neft, 69, a former reporter for the San Jose Mercury News, and
Bruce Bevin Burns, whose age was not immediately released,
according to Lake County Sheriff's Lieutenant Steve Brooks.
In addition to the five deaths attributed to the two blazes,
four firefighters were hospitalized with burns on Saturday in
the initial hours of the Valley Fire on Saturday.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing
by Lisa Lambert and Marguerita Choy)