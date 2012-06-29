COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 28 Authorities have found a body in the debris of a burned-out home in Colorado Springs, marking the first fatality from a fierce wildfire that ranks as Colorado's most destructive on record after incinerating 346 homes, police said.

Police Chief Peter Carey released no further details about the victim, who becomes the fifth person killed this year in a Colorado wildfire season described by the governor as the worst in the state's history. The police chief said he also had reports of two adults missing in the so-called Waldo Canyon Fire, which had forced the evacuation of some 35,000 people. (Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Todd Eastham)