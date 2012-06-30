* Fire is almost 30 percent contained
* U.S. Forest Service investigating cause of blaze
* Fire is moving "in a good direction," officials say
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, June 30 Firefighters battling a deadly
Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state
history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced
to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on
Saturday.
The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire, stoked earlier this week by
strong, erratic winds, is now nearly 30 percent contained,
although the damage wrought by the blaze has devastated the
communities around Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest
city.
The wildfire has been blamed for two deaths and the
destruction of 346 homes, while some 35,000 residents have been
forced to evacuate to escape the threat of flames and heavy
smoke.
The fire has scorched nearly 17,000 acres (6,880 hectares)
of timber and brush, much of it in the Pike National Forest west
of Colorado Springs, a city of more than 400,000 about 50 miles
south of Denver.
Many of the evacuees are now being allowed back to their
homes, although officials said displaced residents have reported
that their residences were burglarized while they were
evacuated.
About 10,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation
orders.
President Barack Obama, who toured the area on Friday and
promised federal assistance, used his weekly radio address on
Saturday to ask Americans to contribute to the American Red
Cross to help residents displaced by the wildfires.
"We've got to make sure that we are there with them every
step of the way, even after this fire is put out," he said.
Relatively cooler temperatures and lighter winds on Thursday
and Friday allowed crews to carve containment lines around
nearly one-third of the blaze, said incident commander Rich
Harvey.
"The fire is moving in a good direction," Harvey said.
However, near triple-digit temperatures, lower humidity and
gusty winds forecast for Saturday will challenge crews, he said.
First reported one week ago, the fire turned deadly and
destructive on Tuesday when 65 mile-an-hour winds blew flames
across several ridgelines and into the Mountain Shadows
subdivision, where the remains of two people were located, and
the bulk of the property losses occurred.
The number of homes destroyed in the blaze could go up as
assessment teams work their way through the charred areas,
officials said.
The Waldo Canyon Fire has burned close to the southern edge
of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where crews launched an air and
ground assault to hold off the flames earlier in the week.
The two deaths brings to six the number of deaths in
Colorado wildfires this year, in what Governor John Hickenlooper
said was the worst fire season the state has experienced.
The governor signed an executive order allowing the
deployment of 160 National Guard troops to help police staff
checkpoints and patrol evacuated areas, Colorado Springs Police
Chief Pete Carey said.
Lieutenant Jeff Kramer of the El Paso County Sheriff's
Office said investigators with the U.S. Forest Service are on
site to probe the cause of the blaze. Most of the fire is
burning in the Pike National Forest.
Residents of Mountain Shadows will be bused into the area on
Sunday to view the damage, but will not be allowed to get out
survey their homes up close because the devastated neighborhood
is still smoldering, said fire spokesman Greg Heule.
