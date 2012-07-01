July 1 Residents began returning to charred
communities on Sunday after the most destructive wildfires in
Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their
homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland.
Bears and burglars posed further danger to home owners who
headed back to towns and cities after the fires, which killed
two people.
The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire scorched nearly 17,000 acres
(6,880 hectares) and devastated communities around Colorado
Springs, the state's second-largest city.
Governor John Hickenlooper said he believed the worst was
over and almost all of the seven blazes were under control.
"Now we're beginning to look at how do we rebuild and begin
the recovery. But we also know that Mother Nature can be pretty
fickle out there so we're keeping ourselves very alert,"
Hickenlooper told CNN's "State of the Union."
Two more houses were looted overnight for a total of 24
during the disaster that forced 35,000 residents to evacuate,
authorities said.
To maintain order, 165 National Guard troops were on the
ground under orders from President Barack Obama, who toured the
area on Friday.
Many of those allowed to stay home remained without power.
The governor described the devastation he saw flying over
the Pike National Forest west of Colorado Springs, a city of
more than 400,000 about 50 miles (80 km) south of Denver.
"It was like your worst nightmare of a movie, trying to show
what the Apocalypse or Armageddon would look like," Hickenlooper
said on CNN.
"I thought it was trees burning, as we got closer it was
homes."
Firefighters remain challenged by a wildfire in Grand
Junction in western Colorado, the only one of seven wildfires
that was not yet under control, he said.
"But the largest one that was almost 88,000 acres (35,610
hectares), we called the Hyde Park fire just west of Fort
Collins, it is now completely contained," Hickenlooper said.
Incident commander Rich Harvey said a force of 1,534
firefighters remained on the ground.
"We are cautiously optimistic. The perimeter is stable,"
Harvey told reporters early Sunday.
He said there was a danger from bears wandering about,
possibly displaced by the fires.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer and Vicki Allen; Writing by Barbara
Goldberg; Editing by Tom Brown and XXX)