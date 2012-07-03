(Updates containment figure on Waldo fire)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, July 2 Firefighters grappling with the
two most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado reported
progress on Monday, but were steeling themselves for a long
season in what has already been a dangerously active fire year
in the western United States.
The fires, which left a haze of smoke over the state's urban
corridors, have displaced tens of thousands of people and left
vast swathes of forest a blackened wasteland in addition to
charring more than 600 homes.
"I don't think we've seen a fire season like this in the
history of Colorado," Governor John Hickenlooper said last week
after surveying the destruction wrought by the Waldo Canyon Fire
west of Colorado Springs.
The wind-driven Waldo, which is blamed for two deaths and
the destruction of 346 homes, w as now 70 percent contained, fire
officials said.
"We're getting our licks in," incident commander Rich Harvey
said of the fight to contain the 1 7,920-acre (7,252
hectares)bl aze burning mostly in the Pike National Forest.
The High Park Fire burning in steep terrain west of Fort
Collins, is now 100 percent contained but will likely smolder
until autumn snows return to the Rocky Mountains, fire managers
said.
The lightning-sparked blaze has blackened 87,284 acres of
private land and portions of the Roosevelt National Forest,
consumed 259 homes, and is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old
grandmother inside her mountain cabin.
Tinder-dry vegetation, a prolonged heat wave and high winds
have fed the fires, said Bob Kurilla, spokesman for the Rocky
Mountain Area Coordination Center. "Hopefully the monsoon rains
forecast for the next couple of weeks will help alleviate the
situation," he said.
TWO FOUND DEAD
President Barack Obama pledged more federal aid for
firefighting and relief efforts after touring the Waldo Canyon
fire zone on Friday
Nationwide, nearly 50 major wildfires are burning
uncontained, mostly in 10 western states -- Colorado, Montana,
South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona
and Hawaii.
Mike Ferris, spokesman for the National Interagency Fire
Center, said at this stage there are adequate resources to
combat the wildfires as fire managers move equipment and
manpower from areas with little fire activity to states that
need them.
"But if we continue to get new (fire) starts, then things can
get a little more complex," he said.
Ferris said it was too early to tell what effect the
grounding of a C-130 air tanker fleet may have in the wake of
the deadly crash of one of the Air Force tankers in South
Dakota.
At the Waldo Canyon Fire, fewer than 3,000 residents who were
forced to flee their homes remained under evacuation orders,
city officials said, adding that crews were slowly restoring
utility services to the affected areas.
When 65 mile-an-hour (100 km-per-hour) winds blew flames
across several ridgelines and threatened populated neighborhoods
last Tuesday, more than 30,000 people were ordered to flee the
inferno.
Most of the remaining displaced residents live in the
Mountain Shadows subdivision, a tightly clustered neighborhood
of upscale homes in the bluffs on Colorado Spring's western edge
where the bulk of property losses occurred.
The remains of two people were found last week in a
burned-out house in Mountain Shadows, bringing to six the number
of people who have died in Colorado wildfires this year. The
cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa Shumaker)