(Adds comments, camper cited in Colorado blaze)
By Mike Saucier
PHOENIX May 18 An Arizona wildfire threatened
two more towns on Friday, with high winds on the way, even as
firefighters made progress against the largest of a string of
blazes spreading across the U.S. Southwest.
More than 1,000 firefighters in Arizona and Colorado were
battling five major blazes that have consumed more than 55
square miles (142 square km) of ponderosa forest, brush and
grass, and a new blaze erupted in Utah on Thursday.
The blazes were the first major wildfires in Arizona this
year, after a record 2011 fire season in which nearly 2,000
blazes together swallowed more than 1,500 square miles (3,900
square km), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The Gladiator Fire in central Arizona, which has already
destroyed four structures and forced the evacuation of about 350
residents of the old mining town of Crown King earlier in the
week, was threatening two more tiny communities.
U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Debbie Maneely said
residents of Battle Flat and Pine Flat, which have fewer than 50
homes combined, have been alerted to evacuate within 24 hours.
Maneely said the situation was "really critical," with
predictions of winds blowing 40 to 50 miles per hour (64 to 80
km per hour), and that more crews and equipment were being
called in to fight the blaze, which has burned about 15 square
miles in the Prescott National Forest since Sunday.
"We're praying for the firefighters' safety," said Lynn Ray,
the manager of an emergency shelter for evacuees at a school in
Mayer, Arizona, where billowing gray-black smoke from the
Gladiator Fire was clearly visible.
"People who have homes are anxious to get back but have no
idea right now as to when they'll be able to get back ... It's a
wait-and-see situation," she added.
PROGRESS AGAINST LARGEST FIRE
Meanwhile, crews made slow progress against the biggest of
the Arizona fires, which has scorched 22.6 square miles in the
Tonto National Forest, about 40 miles north of Phoenix, since it
started on May 12.
The Sunflower Fire was 15 percent contained on Friday, up
from 10 percent a day earlier, Fire information officer Rick
Hartigan of the Arizona Central West Zone Incident Management
team said.
In Colorado, authorities cited a 56-year-old camper who
admitted to accidentally starting the Hewlett Fire, which has
burned for five days and charred more than 12 square miles in
the Roosevelt National Forest.
James Weber told authorities his alcohol-fueled camp stove
ignited the blaze, which some 300 firefighters are struggling to
contain in low humidity, hot temperatures and rugged terrain. He
tried unsuccessfully to douse the flames before fleeing the
scene.
Weber later contacted authorities, admitting he started the
fire, the U.S. Attorney's office in Denver said. He faces a $300
fine for starting a fire on federal land without a permit,
although prosecutors said they also would pursue him for
restitution costs.
More than a dozen homes were placed on a mandatory
evacuation order, although none have been lost.
Governor John Hickenlooper declared the fire a disaster
emergency on Friday, activating the Colorado National Guard and
freeing up $3 million to assist in fire suppression efforts.
In Utah about 100 firefighters were battling the 500-acre
(202-hectare) 73 Fire, which began on a state road about 60
miles southwest of Salt Lake City.
By midday, the blaze was about 50 percent contained, with
light rain and cool temperatures aiding firefighters, although
expected high winds for the afternoon could pose a threat. No
homes or structures have been threatened.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver and Jennifer
Dobner in Salt Lake City; Writing by Mike Saucier and Cynthia
Johnston; Editing by Xavier Briand and Lisa Shumaker)